Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State 73-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State 73-57. Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half. Joe Weiskamp added 19 points for Iowa, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season. E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes. Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they’ve lost three games in eight days.