SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A fan favorite in Iowa City and Des Moines, Iowa’s all-time leading scorer Luka Garza will be returning to Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2023-24 season, re-signed with the franchise on a two-way contract Sunday.

Garza spent the 2022-23 season with Minnesota on a two-way deal, making 28 appearances with the NBA club while averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.