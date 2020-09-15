Game of the Week: Westwood vs. Woodbury Central

For Week 4 of the high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Iowa Corn Game of the Week is Westwood vs. Woodbury Central!

The Rebels are coming off of a Week 3 loss to ranked Logan-Magnolia, so they’re looking to bounce back against the Wildcats. Westwood averages nearly 33 points per game, and a majority of their offensive success comes on the ground. Jackson Dewald leads the way with 459 yards and 6 touchdowns, but right behind him is Jayden McFarland with 328 yards and 5 touchdowns. They’ll look to keep that up against a tough Wildcat defense.

Woodbury Central’s offense isn’t as dangerous as it was last year, but their defense makes up for it, holding their opponents to just 11 points per game so far this year. Gaige Heissel, Max McGill, and Dallas Kluender lead the defense in tackles. While the defense has forced 5 turnovers, 2 of which were turned into touchdowns by this defense. The goal for Woodbury Central isn’t to score a bunch of points, it’s to make sure the other guys can’t get their offense going all night long.