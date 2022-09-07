SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Our Week 3 SportsZone Game of the Week will showcase two unbeaten Nebraska high school football teams. It’ll be a battle of 2-0 teams as the Plainview Pirates will be on the road facing off against the Bears from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. This game features a battle of dual-threat signal callers.

Under center for the Pirates is Tanner Frahm, who has totaled 581 total yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side for the Bears is junior quarterback Dylan Taylor, who has recorded 340 yards and seven touchdowns.

You’ll be able to catch the live report from the game during the 6 p.m. broadcast on Friday as well as the highlights on SportsZone at 10pm.