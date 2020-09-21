Game of the Week: #5 Sioux Center vs. #4 Central Lyon/G-LR

For Week 5 of the high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Iowa Corn Game of the Week is #5 Sioux Center vs. #4 Central Lyon/G-LR.

The Lions have been on a roll on both sides of the ball so far this year. On offense, they score on average 41 points per game, while on defense they hold their opponents to an average of 5 points per game. Kalen Meyer, Cooper Spiess, and Zach Lutmer are still the offensive powerhouses for this team. The QB Lutmer has a bunch of scores so far this year, and he’ll be looking to add some more.

But the Sioux Center Warriors win games because of their defense. They force turnovers to create chances for their offense, and they’ve pitched two shutouts so far this year. The defense also loves getting to the quarterback. 14.5 total sacks for the Warriors this year, with Aaron Salazar contributed 3.5 of those on his own. The key to victory for the undefeated Warriors will be trying to contain that deadly three-headed monster of Meyer, Spiess, and Lutmer in the Lions’ backfield.