Game of the Week: #4 Central Lyon/GLR vs. #1 West Lyon

For our final Iowa regular season game of the week, we’re heading up to Lyon County for the Beef Bowl between #4 Central Lyon/GLR and #1 West Lyon.

For the Lions, they’re still pounding the rock to perfection this year. The three-headed monster of Zach Lutmer, Cooper Spiess, and Kalen Meyer is still tearing up defenses. Those three have over 20 touchdowns combined on the year. The defense is doing their job as well, four of their six games so far this season have been shutouts. They’ve also managed to only allow 21 points on the whole year. So if the Wildcats want to beat CL/GLR, they’re going to have to break through that defense.

West Lyon has the tools to do just that. The Wildcats love to run the ball as well, Zach Van Beek and Tanner Severson are both scoring machines on the offensive side of the ball with 17 combined touchdowns. But the Wildcats are also going to have to control Zach Lutmer, and with two D-Lineman that have a combined 11 sacks, Dawson Ripperda and Trevor Van Whye, they’ll look to corral the speedy CL/GLR QB.