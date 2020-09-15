For Week 4 of the high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Iowa Corn Game of the Week #3 Ashland-Greenwood vs. #1 Wayne!

The Blue Devils come into this showdown undefeated. They are #1 after all, and a big reason for their early success is their defense. They’ve held opponents to just 13 points per game. Where they struggle, however, is on offense. Wayne averages only 21 points per game, so they’re going to have to raise that in order to have success against Ashland-Greenwood.

The Bluejays score a bit more than the Blue Devils do, they average about 28 points a game, so Wayne is going to need to slow that down to win this one. A-G is led by Cale Jacobsen and Matthew Shuster on defense, so that’s who will be creating a bulk of the Bluejays’ offense.