GACC softball cruises past Ponca

The B-H/RV Nighthawks started off 2020 better than they started off 2019, that's for sure. First off, they got a win, 20-10 over the Western Christian Wolfpack, which immediately makes it better than last year when they started off the season with five straight losses. The Nighthawks did have some kinks to work out. They started a new quarterback last Friday and turned the ball over way more than they should have. But a win is a win, and now B-H/RV is looking to keep building off that momentum.

"It's a huge confidence booster. It's always good to be 1-0 and get that first win. That's a big deal," said head coach Cory Brandt. "We definitely have a long way to go, we made a ton of mistakes, and we have a million things we could get better at. But getting the win in the process is always a big deal and we're grateful for that first win."