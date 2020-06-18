Frost, Hoiberg donating some pay to Nebraska athletics

FILE – In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football coach Scott Frost answers a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic. The athletic department said in a statement Thursday, June 18, 2020, the amount of the donations would be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized. Frost’s salary is $5 million this year. Hoiberg is set to earn $3 million. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount will be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized.

Frost’s salary is $5 million. Hoiberg earns $3 million.

Frost says his deep ties to the school helped inspire him to give back some of his pay.

Hoiberg said he wants to give back to make sure athletes have everything they need.