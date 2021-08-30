Frost cites unexpected starting defense from Illinois as reason for slow offensive start

LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) — Many things didn’t go the Huskers way in their season opening loss at Illinois, and head coach Scott Frost says the defensive alignment was one of those things.

Speaking to the media on Monday coach Frost expanded on his comments on Saturday, that the Illini defensive’s starting formation were unexpected by the Huskers offense.

“Not rare we just weren’t expecting it,” said Frost. “Some people play wide fives wide nines. We just had prepared some for that look and for the contingency that they might do that but certainly not what we were expecting.”

The Huskers did eventually make adjustments, but aside from a 75 yard touchdown run from quarterback Adrian Martinez, ran 38 times for 85 yards in the game. It’s something that Frost and his coaches have confirmed they’ll be looking to improve in game two.

Nebraska plays again Saturday, September 4 at 11:00 A.M. when they host Fordham.