BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University students are wrapping up final exams and heading home for the holiday break.

But there’s still some business to take care of this Friday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, after campus dorms close Wednesday night.

South Dakota State is only one win away from heading back to the FCS championship game.

The reigning national champs take on the University of Albany in the semi-final game on Friday.

That’s why the university is allowing students living on campus to stay in the dorms at no cost through Saturday at noon.

“Because we’re excited and we want students to attend the game, we’re offering it up for free,” Director of housing and residential life Becky Peterson said.

Peterson said the university offered the option last year too, and it was fairly popular.

Student Madison Preston will be staying in Brookings to perform with the Pride of the Dakotas.

She calls it a generous move and thinks it will encourage more students to stick around for the game.

“We just want our team to know they’re supported and know that everyone on campus wants them to win,” Preston said.

“Our football team works so hard, the students and coaching staff. We have a lot of football players who live with us, and to be able to rally around and show that support and school spirit, it’s just a really big deal,” Peterson said.

Fans will cheer on the team Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

Students who want to take advantage of the free, extended stay have to fill out an application.

Game admission is also free for students.

