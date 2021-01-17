Fred Hoiberg tests positive for COVID-19 as Nebraska’s season remains on hold

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg talks to Teddy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against WisconsinTuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Nebraska men’s basketball program will pause for at least seven more days after coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cornhuskers’ home game against Minnesota on Wednesday and game at Iowa next Sunday have been postponed. The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule.

Hoiberg said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and began self-isolating.

“I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours,” Hoiberg said. “Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it.”

Nebraska already has had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Hoiberg has an underlying health condition. He was born with an abnormal aortic heart valve and had to retire from pro basketball because of it in 2005.