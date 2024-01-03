SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits continue its busy offseason, announcing the return of a longtime Bandit that will be back in Sioux City threads for this upcoming season.

Wide receiver Fred Bruno will be suiting up for his 13th season with Sioux City. The former Wayne State product reeled in 436 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the Bandits last season.

He also made a big impact in the running game, finding the end zone six times while returning a pair of kicks for touchdowns.

The Miami, Fl. native led the CIF last season in points per game, contributing over 12 per game. Also, his 922 all-purpose yards was the third post in the league a year ago.