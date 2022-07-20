LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers came into the series finale Wednesday night with hopes of a series win, but a relentless Lincoln offense spoiled the party, resulting in a 9-4 win to split the series.
Frantic night in Lincoln ends with Saltdogs splitting series with X’s
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
