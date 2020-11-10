IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defensive back Daraun McKinney has become the fourth Iowa football player to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since October 29.
All four had limited or no playing time. McKinney was a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan.
He played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics. The Hawkeyes play at Minnesota on Friday night.
Latest Stories
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give update on COVID-19
- Audit reveals problems with Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
- November 10: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County
- At least 1 injured after pickup crashes into North Sioux City Subway
- Fourth Iowa Hawkeyes football player in two weeks planning to transfer