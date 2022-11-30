SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Wayne State Wildcats had one of their best seasons in program history and the team’s performance on the court made it even more special as four Wildcats earned national honors.

Sophomores Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer made the AVCA All-American First Team while Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker earned All-American Honorable Mention. This is the first time the Wildcats have had a First Team All-American as well as multiple players earn honorable mention.

Also earning All-American honors was former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout and current St. Cloud State Huskies outside hitter Kenzie Foley, who made the All-American Second Team.