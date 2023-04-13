SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The 58th running of the Sioux City Relays are set to start tomorrow at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University, with four local track and field standouts set to earn recognition at the event.

Four members of the sport will be inducted into the Sioux City Relays Hall of Fame. Betsy Bies Alexanderson, who competed at Yankton, won four straight Class AA State Cross Country Championships while earning Foot Locker Cross Country All-American Honors twice.

Sioux City East alum Ellen (Dougherty) Mangieri will also be inducted. The three-time Drake Relays champion and IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame inductee competed at the University of Nebraska, where she was part of a Big Ten title team in 2012.

Additionally, longtime Sioux City Relays public address announcer Greg Merrigan will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame along with honorary referee Bob Saunders. Saunders, who graduated from Sioux City East, spent 38 years in education and coaching at Battle Creek, Battle Creek-Ida Grove, and OABCIG.