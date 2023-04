SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A quartet of local coaches have been named as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Coach of the Year award.

The four Siouxland finalists are Ras Vanderloo of Sioux City East, Dick Jungers of Newell-Fonda, Mark Van Oort of West Sioux, and Kirk Hogen of Vermillion. The award winner will be announced on July 27th.