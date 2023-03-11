SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A four goal third period for the Fargo Force propelled them past the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night 4-3.

For much of the game the only goal that stood was Tyler Hotson’s power play goal at the 13:23 mark of the first period and Sioux City carried a 1-0 lead through the second and into the third.

It took until the 4:15 mark of the third period for Fargo to find their first goal of the game. Cole Knuble scored his 24th of the season and tied the game 1-1. Only a minute later Charlie Russell backhanded a shot for his fourteenth of the season and handed Fargo a 2-1 lead.

Sioux City was perfect on the power play in the game, Dylan Godbout at the 10:31 mark tied the game at two with the special teams goal. Sioux City was 2/2 on the man advantage.

The Force answered back swiftly however. Owen Melenbacher scored his 16th of the season at the 15:11 mark and gave Fargo a 3-2 lead. Bret Link answered 46 seconds later with his 18th lamp lighter of the year giving the Force a 4-2 lead.

With under two minutes to play, Sioux City emptied the net. Once again on the man advantage the Musketeers lit the lamp. Ben Doran scored his eleventh of the campaign to pull the Muskies to within a goal and give the game its final score of 4-3 as the Musketeers could not find the equalizer in the final minute.

The Musketeers (20-22-2-3) have Saturday off before hosting the Sioux Falls Stampede on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.