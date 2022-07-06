AMES, Iowa – Iowa State had four players named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, announced today by the Big 12 Conference. Senior tight end Jared Rus , wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and offensive lineman Trevor Downing earned a spot on the offensive side of the ball, while defensive end Will McDonald IV was also named to the team.

The team was chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

McDonald is one of the nation’s top defensive ends, earning First Team All-American accolades last season in addition to being named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native tied for the Big 12 lead in sacks for the second-straight season with 11.5, breaking his own single-season school record and finishing ninth nationally. No player has as many sacks as McDonald since 2020 (22.0). He is ISU’s all-time sack leader and the nation’s active leader (29.0), which ties for fourth in Big 12 history.

Hutchinson earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 for the second-straight season while breaking the ISU single-season record and leading the Big 12 with 83 receptions. The Jacksonville, Florida, native finished with 987 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He leads all active Big 12 receivers in career receptions (147, T-14th nationally) and receiving yards (1,758, 18th nationally).

Downing makes the move to center after being named First Team All-Big 12 by the league coaches last season. The Creston, Iowa, native started all 13 games, including the first 12 at right guard before starting at center in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson. He was the lynchpin of the offensive line, helping the Cyclones post their fourth-best scoring average (31.3) and fifth-best total offensive average (424.5) in school history.

Rus was named to the preseason team as a fullback, repeating his selection on last season’s postseason squad. He was a key performer on ISU’s power package formations, playing all 13 games and making six starts. When he wasn’t blocking for All-American Breece Hall , Rus grabbed seven passes for 67 yards.

Iowa State opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3 against Southeast Missouri at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.

2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB

Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, K-State, DL

Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB

Offense

QB – Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB – Deuce Vaughn, K-State

RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas

FB – Jared Rus , Iowa State

WR – Xavier Hutchinson , Iowa State

WR – Quentin Johnson, TCU

WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE – Ben Sims, Baylor

OL – Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL – Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL – Trevor Downing , Iowa State

OL – Cooper Beebe, K-State

OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia

PK – Casey Legg, West Virginia

KR/PR – Malik Knowles, K-State