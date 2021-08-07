Former X’s pitcher Ryan Flores shuts down Sioux City to Redhawks’ series win

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – The Sioux City offense was quiet Saturday night for their 3-7 defeat and series loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The reason why came at the hands of former Explorer Ryan Flores.

The Redhawk starting pitcher notched a career-high 10 strikeouts through 7 innings, and kept the Explorer bats at bay while only allowing 8 hits and 3 runs.

Sioux City was able to get on the board in the sixth inning on a Blake Tiberi two-run home run to center field. The X’s added a third run in the seventh after LT Tolbert tripled with one out in the inning. A ball was then hit to deep center by Jose Sermo, but centerfielder Alex Boxwell would leap up and over the wall to rob the X’s career home-run record holder, turning into a sacrifice fly to score Tolbert. The X’s left seven men on base through the first four innings, while ending the fourth with the bases loaded.

Taking the loss for the Explorers was Patrick Ledet (6-4) while Ryan Flores (6-2) captured the win for the RedHawks. Flores who has the fourth most games pitched in Sioux City franchise history (117) and was on the X’s for the 2017-2019 seasons.

Sioux City looks to avoid a series sweep in game 3 against the RedHawks. First pitch is set for tomorrow at 4:05pm.