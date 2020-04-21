Former Woodbury Central punter Phelps hopes he’s found a home with Hawkeyes

For Woodbury Central alum Nick Phelps, punting is in his blood.

“My dad was really big into punting and we used to spend hours in the backyard just trying to get better at it.”

After a successful career with the Wildcats, Phelps went on to play for the NDSU Bison, but after his freshman season realized he wanted to come back to his home state.

“At NDSU we had a phenomenal team,” said Phelps. “I had great experiences there and learned some very valuable life lessons but at the end of the day I knew I belonged in Iowa City and that’s where my heart is. The Hawkeyes were recruiting me in high school. After I decided I was gonna enter the transfer portal i reached out to the coaches and said ‘hey is that offer still on the table?’ and luckily for me they said yes.”

But his homecoming went sideways, after COVID19 cut his training in Iowa City short.

“We had a terrific training session this winter,” said Phelps. “Spent 8 weeks in the weight room but then this whole coronavirus thing happened and now we’re kind of on our own.”

So now, Phelps is back in Moville, finding open areas to work on his craft and stay in shape.

“AS a punter its all about leg speed and strength,” said Phelps. “So what I’ve been doing is a ton of improvising. My grandpa’s got a weight room so I’ve been doing that. Going on runs and things like that. Yesterday my dad pulled out the Cadillac and we did some isometric hamstring curls. The bottom line is just do whatever I can to stay on top of things.”

The 2020 season is still up in the air right now, but Phelps, and the rest of his team, will be ready when the time comes to play football again.

“Personally I’m hoping for the best,” said Phelps. “Bottom line is football is gonna come back no matter what. Whether it be this fall, or next year, or whatever the case may be. Our job as football players is to stay ready and when our name is called we gotta be ready to go.”

As of right now, no decisions have been made for the college football season.