Former Western Christian standout Ashtyn Veerbeek’s transfer to Dordt all about familiarity

Back in 2018, everyone was sure Ashtyn Veerbeek would be a star for Nebraska.

She rewrote the record books at Western Christian, who has some pretty impressive record books, leaving as the school’s leading scorer and rebounder.

After coming off the bench as a freshman in Lincoln, Veerbeek worked into a starting role for the Huskers as a sophomore, averaging over seven points and four rebounds per night. Pretty solid numbers. But after the Huskers season came to a close, Veerbeek had a choice to make.

“Throughout my sophomore year I just started to get more and more homesick,” said Ashtyn. “Missing my family, and friends from back home, and not being able to go to my brother’s sporting events just gave me the urge to come back, and do some of those things.”

Despite success at a Power-5 school, Ashtyn decided she wanted to have both success on the court, and have her family there for it. So she decided to transfer 15 minutes away from Hull where she played in high school to Dordt to join some familiar faces.

“Coach Harmsen coached me in high school, so I have a really good relationship with him already,” said Ashtyn. “And so he knew how I was feeling already, and he was excited that I might want to come back, and it was just an easy transition, because I do have so many relationships built.”

But it wasn’t just coach Harmsen who Veerbeek would be familiar with in Sioux Center. Ashytn also has had plenty of success with Dordt’s leading scorer from this past season, Erika Feenstra.

“We won a State championship my junior year, her senior year in high school,” said Ashtyn. “And so now I’m a junior and she’s a senior in college, and we’re hoping to win some more, and hopefully do some big things for Dordt.”

Big being the optimal word. Feenstra is listed at 6 feet, with Veerbeek coming in at 6 foot 2. Making stopping them a tall task for Dordt opponents in 2021.

“We just want to build off each other,” said Ashtyn. “Having two of us that have such big size that can go outside and shoot the three, having that versitility will be really hard to guard. Having two people like that we’re just going to feed off of each other. Hopefully we’ll work really well.”

We’ve seen the results when Veerbeek and Feenstra teamed up with Bill Harmsen as the coach before, it ended with a State title. The hope now is to take it to the next level in Sioux Center, and come away with a National Championship.