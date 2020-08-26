Former USD QB Streveler “willing to do anything” to make Cardinals final roster

TEMPE, Arizona – Whatever needs to be done, Chris Streveler is more than willing to do it.

That’s been the former South Dakota quarterback’s go-to line as he battles for a spot on the Arizona Cardinals roster for 2020. Streveler is fresh off a successful run in the Canadian Football League, winning the Grey Cup championship last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It’s the versatility of the Illinois native that made Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury so excited to give him a chance. Last season New Orleans back-up quarterback Taysom Hill showed how valuable that versatility can be from his position, playing on special teams, catching passes, and running the ball, on top of his quarterbacking duties when needed. The hope in Tempe is that Streveler can do the same, after he caught passes and ran the ball on top of his duties as the starting quarterback with the Blue Bombers.

Streveler has his work cut out for him, behind starter Kyler Murray and veteran back-up Brett Hundley, he’s battling with Drew Anderson for the potential third spot on the depth chart this season.