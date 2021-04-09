Former USD guard Stanely Umude transfers to Arkansas

(Courtesy Arkansas Athletics)

Stanley Umude, a three-time All-Summit League selection who scored over 1,500 career points at South Dakota, will join the Arkansas men’s basketball program next season, head coach Eric Musselman announced.

Umude played four seasons with the Coyotes, was tabbed first-team All-Summit League twice (2021 and 2019) and earned second-team all-league honors in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Stanley to the Razorback family,” Musselman said. “He brings great versatility and was extremely well-coached at South Dakota by Todd Lee. He has a lot of experience and has a winning background. We feel the addition of Stanley and Au’Diese (Toney) on the wings will give us the ability to play position-less basketball.”

This past year, Umude ranked ninth in the nation in scoring (21.6 points), 32nd in free throws made (115) and 38th in defensive rebounds (6.48 average).

He scored 1,520 points in his career to rank 11th on the Coyotes’ all-time list while pulling down 549 rebounds (24th in USD history) with 183 assists, 91 blocked shots (8th in USD history) and 55 steals. He had a career field goal percentage of .470, including .342 from 3-point range, and he shot .748 from the free throw line. Umude recorded 13 career double-doubles, including five in each of the last two years.

For his career (101 games with 75 starts), Umude scored in double figures 71 times, led his team in scoring 40 times, led his team in rebounding 36 times, scored at least 20 points 31 times (including five 30-point games and one 40-point game) and pulled down double-digit rebounds 14 times.­­