Former Siouxland standout Alexis Conaway inspires next generation of volleyballers at clinic

NORTH SIOUX CITY – During her playing days for MOC-Floyd Valley high school Alexis Conaway was one of the most dominant players on whatever court she was on. A state champion in three different sports, Conaway has always enjoyed athletic success, which allowed her to play collegiate volleyball at Iowa State, and now to play professional volleyball for LiigaPloki Pihtipudas in Finland.

On Wednesday the former Orange City standout helped the next generation of volleyball stars, by leading the “Train Like a Pro” MVP United Volleyball Clinic at the United Sports Academy. Conaway not only helped local athletes learn the techniques she used to propel her career to the professional level, but imparted her knowledge on how the mental side of the game is just as important.

Conaway’s main message to the campers consisted of them needing to get themselves comfortable being uncomfortable, and to understand that they don’t need to think of themselves as perfect. By understanding these two points, Conaway assured the campers that they would be able to help themselves get better faster by having the right mindset when they hit the court.