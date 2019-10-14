Former Sioux City North Star Brittni Donaldson takes the side door in her path to the NBA

Basketball is more than a game to Brittni Donaldson, it’s her life.

From the time she could walk, and even a little before, Brittni has had a basketball in her hands. Her father, Jeff Donaldson, was All-State at Sioux City North in the 80’s, and played his college ball at Briar Cliff, where in 2014, the school retired his jersey.

“My dad obviously was huge into basketball, and that was a huge inspiration for me,” said Brittni

Brittni followed in his footsteps, winning a state championship with North in 2009, before playing collegiately at Northern Iowa, where she is still the record holder for most three pointers in a game, with eight. After graduation, Brittni took a job with Stats, a Chicago based company that analyses basketball, and breaks it down analytically into numbers for teams to use.

“She took a leap of faith, moved to Chicago, working overnights, and making about $12 an hour, just to get her foot in the door,” said Brittni’s father, Jeff.

And after two years, and plenty of connections gained in the NBA, Brittni had her shot, hired in the Toronto Raptors’ front office to work in analytics. But this off-season, after the Raptors won their first championship in franchise history, a spot opened up for an assistant coach, and after impressing the Raptors with her work ethic, Brittni was named the tenth ever female assistant coach in NBA history, and fifth just this summer.

“You say that, and it’s kind of like shocking to me, because I’m around women everyday in my day-to-day,” said Brittni. “The NBA is definitely trending in a direction that is really exciting for women, and for everybody.”

Brittni joins a pair of Iowans on the Raptors bench, head coach Nick Nurse is a native of Carroll, Iowa, and Storm Lake native, and fellow assistant coach, Nate Bjorkgren.

“Yeah, it was a bit of a coincidence,” said Brittni. It is pretty neat just having a few Iowans on staff, especially way up here in Toronto. That’s kind of a rarity.”

It’s been an unconventional path, coming in as a statistician through the side door, rather that usual front door of being a former player or coach. Brittni says wouldn’t have been possible, without tremendous support from the community she calls home, Sioux City.

“I’m really proud to be from Iowa, and from Sioux City, especially,” said Brittni. “The community, in general, that I grew up in really, really pushed me in that direction, and helped support my passion.”

But no one is more proud than her parents, Jeff and Carmen, who are really enjoying seeing their daughter’s hard work paying off.

“We’re very proud of Brittni,” said Jeff. “No matter what she ended up doing, but you know, the fact that she’s in basketball is much to my delight.”

The two actually have a theory, that the Raptors winning their first title in franchise history may have something to do with Brittni’s arrival up north.

“We told her that when they won this, ‘wow, you move to Chicago and the Cubs win the World Series, and now you’ve moved to Toronto, and within two years you win the championship,'” said Brittni’s mother, Carmen. “So good luck is following her.”

While Jeff is proud his daughter will represent Toronto as a coach, the family have been lifelong Boston Celtics fans, who are in the same division as the Raptors, meaning a change in wardrobe is necessary.

“I can not be a Celtics fan, obviously, no I’m full Raptors, obviously,” said Brittni. “But my dad, I think, he’ll wear red when he’s around me, and he’ll wear green when he’s home in the living room. But I’m trying to put more red in his closet, that’s for sure.”

“You root for a team your whole entire life, and it’s hard to root against them,” laughed Jeff. “But blood is thicker than water, and we were very happy that the Raptors won the title last year.”

While the family may be divided on their allegiances, they’re united in their love of the game. Basketball has spread the Donaldson family farther, while making them even stronger.