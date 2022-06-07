IRVING, Texas – Northwestern College and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame football coach Larry Korver has been placed on the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame ballot.

In his 28 seasons leading the Northwestern football program, Korver compiled a career record of 212-77-6 for a .719 winning percentage. He recorded two undefeated seasons in his tenure (1973, 1983), winning the NAIA National Championship in both seasons – the only two national titles in program history. He is a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year (1973, 1985) and currently sits ninth all-time in the NAIA in victories (last updated through the 2021 season).

“I’m still amazed at the number of people I talk to that were positively impacted by playing for or coaching with Larry Korver. In every great program, someone has to lay the foundation for success,” said Vice President for Athletics Dr. Micah Parker. “Coach Korver put NW football on the map while mentoring his players about God’s love for them. I certainly hope he will get inducted into this elite group of coaches.”

Korver four times won 12+ games on the sidelines in Orange City, including one conference title (1994) when NWC joined the NIAC in 1992. While at Northwestern, he coached 57 All-American student-athletes, including 24 First Team All-American selections.



“Coach Korver is very deserving of being in the CFP Hall of Fame,” said head football coach Matt McCarty. “His success on the field alone is Hall of Fame worthy, but his impact off the field on so many lives is what makes Coach Korver legendary.”

Coach Korver was the first-ever Red Raider, player or coach, to earn a spot in the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1989. He is one three Raider coaches to be in the Association’s hall of fame, joining former wrestling coach Paul Bartlett and former women’s basketball coach Earl Woudstra. Korver is one of seven combined Raiders in the NAIA Hall of Fame.



Voting for the Hall of Fame runs through June 30 and the 2023 Hall of Fame class announcement will come in early 2023. Official inductions into the NFF College Hall of Fame will be at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 5, 2023.