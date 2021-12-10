NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – The Devils have recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from Uitca of the American Hockey League Friday morning. He will join the Devils for their morning skate ahead of facing the Nashville Predators.

Schmid, 21, is 8-0-2 with a 1.60 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 games for the Comets this season. His save percentage is the best in the AHL while his GAA and shutouts rank second in the league.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder was New Jersey’s fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent last season with Sioux City of the USHL, posting a 22-13-1 record with a 2.01 GAA, .921 save percentage and three shutouts. His GAA and save percentage led the entire USHL and he was named the league’s Goalie of the Year.

The Bern, Switzerland native has represented his country in three World Championship (2018-20) and two U-18s (2017-18). Schmid has an outside chance of being named to the Swiss team for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.