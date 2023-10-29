SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Former NHL player and Sioux City Musketeer Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team.

The 29-year-old native of Hibbing, Minnesota was playing for his Elite Ice Hockey Club team, the Nottingham Panthers, in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when nearly 8,000 fans in the arena were asked to leave the building during the second period after Johnson suffered a “major medical emergency” according to the Panthers.

Johnson spent 13 games over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He had a goal and three assists for the Penguins.

Johnson played college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth, helping the Bulldogs reach two NCAA tournaments where he scored an overtime game-winner in the 2017 tournament to send Minnesota-Duluth to the Frozen Four.

Before his collegiate play, Johnson was a part of the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, amassing 117 points during the stretch. He was an alternate captain in his final season with the Muskies while leading the team in scoring with 71 points, going on to be named to the All-Decade Team during the Muskies’ 50th Anniversary Season, according to the team.

Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said, “From billets to fans to coaches, everyone liked Adam. Our organization is better because Adam Johnson was in it. We will be taking steps to honor him the rest of the season.”