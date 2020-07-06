Former MOC-Floyd graduate, professional volleyball player to lead “Train Like a Pro” Clinic

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A graduate of MOC-Floyd Valley and current professional volleyball player will be leading the “Train Like a Pro” MVP United Volleyball Clinic at the United Sports Academy.

Alexis Conaway will be leading the event set to take place on July 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Sports Academy.

Conaway, who is a former MVP United athlete, currently plays volleyball professionally for LiigaPloki Pihtipudas in Finland.

Siouxlanders may remember Conaway from her standout high school career at MOC-Floyd Valley.

While she was at MOC-Floyd Valley, she was a state champion in three different sports, a four-year winner, a two-time Elite All-State honoree, and earned the Gatorade Player of the Year during her junior year.

Conaway’s senior season consisted of 505 kills, 59 aces, and 279 digs.

She then went on to be a middle blocker and outside hitter for Iowa State.

During her senior season at Iowa State, she played and started in all 29 matches, taking part in 101 sets.

Conaway started the first nine matches of the season as a middle blocker before she moved to outside hitter for the remainder of the season.

She finished her senior season with 238 kills, 179 digs, and 103 blocks, becoming the first Cyclone since Alison Landwehr in 2011 with a triple-triple season and had nine matches with at least 10 kills.

At the “Train Like a Pro” Clinic, she will be working with 6th through 12th-grade volleyball players on all aspects of the game but will focus on hitting.

The United Sports Academy said they are honored to have a professional athlete available to train and impact their athletes.

The United Sports Academy is located in the CNOS Fieldhouse, 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City, South Dakota.

For more information about the United Sports Academy and how to get involved in programs that are offered, click here.

Latest Stories