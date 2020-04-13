Former Husker tackling COVID-19 as surgical resident

Sean Fisher always knew football wouldn’t last forever.

“The NFL is great to think about, it’s kind of enticing,” the former Husker linebacker said. “You know, it kind of feels like you’d win the lottery a little bit to sign a big contract. But just looking at it objectively, that’s not a place I ever thought I’d find myself.”

Instead, the graduate of the University of Chicago medical school, finds himself as a plastic and reconstructive surgical resident at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Washington was a place that was a hot bed for when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“For people in general medicine or work in the emergency department, this has effectively taken over their life,” Fisher said.

Fisher, who turned down an extra year of eligibility with Husker football to go to medical school, has found his role change frequently as a surgical resident.

“For a lot of us, it’s kind of sitting on our hands waiting to help where we can.”

Which is the case for many in his field as hospitals still learn to utilize all of their doctors the best they can.

“I know a lot of folks I’ve talked too where you kind of feel a little like, almost helpless,” Fisher said. “Where the help is needed doesn’t necessarily fall into the scope of someone’s practice.”

Still, the Omaha native and many others are ready or when the call comes to help out more.

“You have a job to do,” Fisher said. “If the weather gets really bad for instance, some people work from home. You know, we are still going to work because people are still going to get sick. People need healthcare. We’ve all signed up for wanting to take care of folks in that instance.”

And with many family members still in the Omaha area, Fisher wants Nebraska to continue to fight back.

“The social distancing thing is painful but it works. It’s a virus that’s transmitted through interaction, touching things, shaking hands, things of that nature. I know it’s painful. Like I said, my wife has been working at home for five weeks now. I’ve had two works where it’s been more limited work. You can kind of go crazy and just want to get back to normalcy, but I think if people strictly adhere to it I think we’ll be able to get back to normal sooner rather than later.”

Fisher is currently in year three of a six-year residency in Seattle.