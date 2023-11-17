LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – Questions remain on the quarterback situation for Nebraska football following an ankle injury to eight-game starter Heinrich Haarberg against Maryland last weekend. Nebraska has been splitting practice reps between quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy, while Haarberg remains in the mix for a role on Saturday night at Wisconsin.

Additionally, the Huskers will also travel walk-on transfer and Sioux City East grad Luke Longval for a possible emergency quarterback role.

Longval started his high school career as quarterback at Bishop Heelan then transferred to the Sioux City East quarterback role his junior year in 2020, before tearing his ACL during his senior season. In eight games as a senior, Longval completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,410 yards while collecting 14 total touchdowns. He’d throw for nearly 1,500 yards with 17 touchdowns his junior season.

Longval transferred to Nebraska in 2023 after spending the 2022 season as a redshirt at Iowa Western Community College.