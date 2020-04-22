Former Hawkeye Wirfs reflects on famous power clean before the NFL Draft

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Aspen join our women’s basketball family at the University of South Dakota!” said Plitzuweit. “The way we would describe Aspen is dynamic! She has a fun-loving personality and is a great competitor. She is going to be a great fit for our team, for our university and for our community. On the basketball court, she is a physical post who has the ability to score it with her back to the basket and is comfortable stepping out to the perimeter and shooting it as well.