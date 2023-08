BUDAPEST (WHO) — For the first time in history, a US woman has won the World Championship in the discus – and she’s a former Hawkeye. On Tuesday, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins won the gold at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a throw of 69.49 meters. She is the first American woman to ever win gold in the event.

Tausaga-Collins is a Hawaii native who competed from 2017-2021 with the Iowa Hawkeyes where she was a two-time Big Ten champion and one-time national champion.