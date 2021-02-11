Former Hawkeye football strength coach Chris Doyle hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — Chris Doyle has found a new job, eight months after he left the University of Iowa following accusations of promoting racial disparities in the football program.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL announced that Doyle had been hired as “director of sport performance”.

Director of Sport Performance: Chris Doyle



▪️ Served as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the University of Iowa from 1999-2019

▪️ Participated in 16 bowl games

▪️ Saw 55 Iowa players selected in the NFL Draft from 2005-2019 pic.twitter.com/CgHotjGgDK — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 11, 2021

Doyle and the University of Iowa parted ways in June after the school opened an investigation into allegations by former players that Doyle made racist comments and mistreated black players during his 21 years spent working for Kirk Ferentz.

The University of Iowa agreed to a more than $1 million buyout to release Doyle from his contract.

Doyle has denied ever crossing “the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race.”

Among the players currently on the Jaguars roster are two black former Hawkeyes, Carl Davis and Greg Mabin.