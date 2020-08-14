Former Explorer Nogowski promoted to St. Louis Cardinals

Sioux City, IA — The St. Louis Cardinals promoted infielder and former Sioux City Explorer, John Nogowski, to the big league club on Thursday night.

Nogowski was a member of the 2017 Explorers team for a brief time. It did not take long for the Cardinals organization to notice the talent that was taking the field each night for the X’s. Nogowski dominated American Association pitching, hitting for a blistering .402 average through 34 games. He swatted four home runs, 12 doubles, drove in 28 RBI and scored 20 runs.

No hit was perhaps bigger for the X’s in 2017 than Nogowski’s three run walk off homer on June 2nd to give the Explorers an 11-10 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats. It capped off what was a wild, five run, two out rally in the bottom of the ninth for the X’s.

Nogowski had his contract purchased by the Cardinals on June 26th, 2017.

Nogowski spent the rest of the 2017 season and the following summer with the Double-A, Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League. He once again dominated pitching, proving he belonged at higher levels of professional baseball. Over 142 games he hit for a .303 average, crushing 14 home runs, collecting 82 RBI and scoring 73 runs. Even as a slugger, he showed fantastic plate discipline, registering 68 walks while whiffing only 46 times.

Last season was his first year spent at the Triple-A level, playing for the Memphis Redbirds of the Pacific Coast League. There he picked up right where he left off from his Springfield days, as he hit for a .295 batting average over 117 games. He hit 15 home runs, drove in 75 and scored 77 while also legging out 22 doubles. He again showed a great eye at the plate earning 69 walks to just 54 strikeouts.

The 6’0, 245 pound 27 year old from Tallahassee, Florida has been primarily used as a first basemen with the Cardinals organization, with playing just a handful of games in the outfield.

Nogowski was a 34th round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2014 after a stellar career at his hometown Florida State University where he was an All-ACC selection in 2014. A team in which he shared a dugout with current big leaguer and former Cardinals prospect Luke Weaver. As well as Heisman Trophy winner. Jameis Winston.

Nogowski’s possible debut could come on Saturday, August 15th in a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. The St. Louis Cardinals have not played a game since July 29th due to positive COVID-19 tests.

With the promotion, Nogowski, now becomes the 32nd league alumnus to reach the majors. And becomes the fifth Sioux City Explorer to ever do so. He is now the fourth player during the Steve Montgomery era to play for Sioux City and reach the major leagues joining; Parker Markel, Tayler Scott and Ryan Court.