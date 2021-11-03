Former Bandits great Fred Jackson returns to Sioux City for team luncheon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The greatest running back to ever suit up for the Sioux City Bandits was back in town Wednesday, as Fred Jackson lit up the Tyson Events Center with his smile and memories.

Jackson played two seasons in Sioux City, when the Bandits played in the United Indoor League, putting together the best rushing season in league history in 2005, rushing for 1770 yards, with 40 rushing touchdowns, 11 receiving scores, and two kick returns for a touchdown.

The former Bandit returned to where he played those record-setting seasons on Wednesday for the team’s inaugural luncheon, as fans got to meet new front office members, and hear from owner J.R. Bond, head coach Erv Strohbeen, and Jackson. Fred’s talk with the fans emphasized how proud he is of how he got to the NFL, starting at Coe College, coming to Sioux City, and finally making an NFL practice squad. He also noted that coming to Sioux City was one of the best things to happen to him, and helped make his dream of playing in the NFL a reality.

Jackson spent ten seasons in the NFL, nine in Buffalo, and another in Seattle, rushing for 5746 yards and 30 touchdowns in that time.