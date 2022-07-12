LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Toniu Fonoti, Prince Amukamara and Bruce Pickens are among six former Nebraska Cornhuskers who will be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in September.

Fonoti was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 2001, Amukamara was Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2010 and Pickens was the No. 4 overall NFL draft pick in 1991.

Other former Huskers to be inducted are tackle Ron McDole, linebacker Lee Kunz and defensive back Ric Lindquist.

Former Nebraska-Kearney coach Darrell Morris and two-time NAIA All-America tight end Ross Wurdeman of Concordia also will be inducted.