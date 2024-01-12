SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers organization was well represented on the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings, boasting five players on the list ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. Here’s a look at who made the list along with their respective rankings:

FORWARDS

RW Hagen Burrows (64th ranked North American skater)

RW Kaden Shahan (155th ranked North American skater)

LW Ethan Gardula (207th ranked North American skater)

DEFENSEMEN/GOALTENDERS

D Owen Keefe (122nd ranked North American skater)

G Samuel Urban (27th ranked North American goalie)