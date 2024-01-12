SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers organization was well represented on the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings, boasting five players on the list ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. Here’s a look at who made the list along with their respective rankings:
FORWARDS
RW Hagen Burrows (64th ranked North American skater)
RW Kaden Shahan (155th ranked North American skater)
LW Ethan Gardula (207th ranked North American skater)
DEFENSEMEN/GOALTENDERS
D Owen Keefe (122nd ranked North American skater)
G Samuel Urban (27th ranked North American goalie)