LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Sam Hoiberg led the Huskers with 15 points in Nebraska’s 84-52 season-opener win against Lindenwood.

Nebraska was without four players, including star guard Keisei Tominaga, who is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the Huskers’ exhibition game.

Defensively, Nebraska held the Lions to 32% shooting from the field and 3-of-16 from beyond the arc. The Huskers made 11 threes in the victory.

Up next for Nebraska, they’ll host Florida A&M for a 7:00 p.m. game on November 9th.

