Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race in Missouri

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Kyle Larson walks to the garage before the final practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream Sunday. April 12, 2020, during a virtual race — the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

(AP) – Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Car event with live fans in the dirt series’ return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval.

Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.

“This win means so much personally. I can’t even describe it,” Larson said.

Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.

The Sprint Car series returned last week at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a race run without fans. The series also plans to limit attendance next week for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.

On Friday night in the Pevley opener, Sweet edged Larson by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. In qualifying Friday, Larson became the first Sprint Car driver to break 10 seconds at the track, turning a lap in 9.995.

On Friday at Jackson, Canadian Ricky Weiss won in the series’ return from the pandemic break.