Final Iowa girl’s basketball regular season rankings for 4A and 5A

FINAL Class 4A-5A Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 17-3 1
2 Ballard 19-1 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 18-2 3
4 Central DeWitt 14-2 5
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 20-2 6
6 North Scott 13-2 4
7 Bondurant-Farrar 14-5 7
8 Denison-Schleswig 17-4 8
9 Harlan 15-5 9
10 Gilbert 15-6 10
11 North Polk 14-7 11
12 Xavier 10-6 12
13 Creston 13-6 13
14 Clear Creek-Amana 17-4 15
15 Grinnell 14-7 NR
Dropped Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 8-1 1
2 Johnston 14-1 2
3 Waterloo West 17-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 13-3 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 13-2 5
6 Iowa City West 11-3 6
7 Cedar Falls 15-3 7
8 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-3 8
9 Dowling Catholic 9-6 9
10 West Des Moines Valley 9-6 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 9-1 11
12 Iowa City High 9-4 12
13 Davenport North 10-1 13
14 Indianola 17-4 14
15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-8 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)