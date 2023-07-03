SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below are the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) rankings:
CLASS 3A
- Western Dubuque (28-9)
- North Polk (23-4)
- Lewis Central (25-4)
- Marion (26-5)
- ADM (22-8)
- Wahlert, Dubuque (26-11)
- Knoxville (30-3)
- Assumption, Davenport (21-12)
- Bishop Heelan (23-12)
- MOC-Floyd Valley (24-7)
Others Mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ballard, Benton Community, Bondurant-Farrar, West Delaware, Xavier Cedar Rapids
CLASS 4A
- Ankeny Centennial (28-6)
- Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-5)
- Johnston (30-8)
- Iowa City High (26-12)
- Southeast Polk (26-12)
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (26-11)
- West Des Moines Dowling (22-11)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (26-6)
- Pleasant Valley (25-14)
- Cedar Falls (22-13)
Others Mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ames, Ankeny, Indianola, Sioux City East, Sioux City North