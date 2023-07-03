SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below are the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) rankings:

CLASS 3A

  1. Western Dubuque (28-9)
  2. North Polk (23-4)
  3. Lewis Central (25-4)
  4. Marion (26-5)
  5. ADM (22-8)
  6. Wahlert, Dubuque (26-11)
  7. Knoxville (30-3)
  8. Assumption, Davenport (21-12)
  9. Bishop Heelan (23-12)
  10. MOC-Floyd Valley (24-7)

Others Mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ballard, Benton Community, Bondurant-Farrar, West Delaware, Xavier Cedar Rapids

CLASS 4A

  1. Ankeny Centennial (28-6)
  2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-5)
  3. Johnston (30-8)
  4. Iowa City High (26-12)
  5. Southeast Polk (26-12)
  6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (26-11)
  7. West Des Moines Dowling (22-11)
  8. Dallas Center-Grimes (26-6)
  9. Pleasant Valley (25-14)
  10. Cedar Falls (22-13)

Others Mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ames, Ankeny, Indianola, Sioux City East, Sioux City North