Fifth-ranked Iowa rolls past NC Central in season opener

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

No. 5 University of Iowa men’s basketball team rolled to a 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday afternoon on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was the Hawkeyes’ 10th straight win in a season opener dating back to the 2011-12 season.

Garza notched his 17th straight 20-point game, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes. He also grabbed 10 rebounds (seven offensive) to tally his 21st career double-double.

While the Preseason National Player of the Year was the headliner, the Hawkeyes got strong contributions from a pair of newcomers.

Redshirt freshman Patrick McCaffery did a little bit of everything, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes, while freshman Keegan Murray finished with 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

“They made a tremendous impact on the game with their energy level,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “They both got to the offensive glass, both ran the floor in transition defensively, and were active. They played like veterans and that’s what I expected of both of them, they’re good players.