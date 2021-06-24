Fifth Iowa high school girl’s softball rankings

2021 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 24
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 24-4 – 1
2 Wayne 15-4 – 6
3 Collins-Maxwell 17-1 – 2
4 Lisbon 21-7 – 4
5 Southeast Warren 17-1 – 3
6 Akron-Westfield 20-1 – 6
7 Sigourney 16-8 – 10
8 Mason City Newman 21-6 – 9
9 Lynnville-Sully 17-5 – 5
10 Lenox 21-3 – 13
11 Martensdale-St. Marys 15-5 – 8
12 Clarksville 14-4 12
13 Winfield-Mount Union 14-3 – 15
14 Exira-EHK 19-4 – 11
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-4 – 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 30-2 1
2 Wilton 17-3 2
3 Louisa-Muscatine 15-7 3
4 Van Meter 22-6 8
5 Central Springs 21-6 6
6 Interstate 35 16-4 11
7 North Union 22-2 4
8 Underwood 20-2 7
9 Alburnett 21-7 12
10 Columbus Catholic 19-6 5
11 Earlham 22-7 9
12 West Monona 19-4 10
13 Wapello 12-6 NR
14 Northeast 14-9 15
15 Van Buren County 16-4 13
Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 24-2 1
2 Mount Vernon 24-5 2
3 Williamsburg 21-8 3
4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 24-2 4
5 Albia 14-5 13
6 Anamosa 21-6 6
7 Atlantic 18-5 7
8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 22-5 5
9 West Liberty 14-5 9
10 Solon 20-8 8
11 Crestwood 16-4 15
12 Sioux Center 20-5 10
13 Roland-Story 15-6 12
14 Bishop Heelan 22-7 14
15 Davis County 15-5 NR
Dropped Out: Sheldon (11)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Winterset 23-6 1
2 Western Dubuque 25-3 6
3 ADM 20-5 3
4 Norwalk 20-6 4
5 Boone 20-6 7
6 Dallas Center-Grimes 13-11 6
7 Carlisle 18-8 2
8 Clear Creek-Amana 24-5 9
9 Ballard 17-10 8
10 Marion 21-6 11
11 West Delaware 20-8 12
12 North Scott 12-10 9
13 Fairfield 12-11 10
14 Bondurant-Farrar 17-9 NR
15 North Polk 12-9 NR
Dropped Out: Benton (14). Charles City (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Muscatine 22-3 2
2 Fort Dodge 24-4 1
3 Johnston 25-4 3
4 Indianola 25-3 5
5 Iowa City High 19-5 7
6 Waukee 22-5 4
7 Pleasant Valley 17-6 8
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-6 6
9 West Des Moines Valley 16-11 10
10 Ankeny Centennial 20-7 11
11 Iowa City Liberty 18-10 9
12 Southeast Polk 15-13 12
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-8 14
14 Davenport North 19-9 15
15 Bettendorf 16-8 NR
Dropped Out: Ankeny (13)