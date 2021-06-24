Fifth Iowa high school girl’s softball rankings

2021 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 24



Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 24-4 – 1

2 Wayne 15-4 – 6

3 Collins-Maxwell 17-1 – 2

4 Lisbon 21-7 – 4

5 Southeast Warren 17-1 – 3

6 Akron-Westfield 20-1 – 6

7 Sigourney 16-8 – 10

8 Mason City Newman 21-6 – 9

9 Lynnville-Sully 17-5 – 5

10 Lenox 21-3 – 13

11 Martensdale-St. Marys 15-5 – 8

12 Clarksville 14-4 12

13 Winfield-Mount Union 14-3 – 15

14 Exira-EHK 19-4 – 11

15 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-4 – 14

Dropped Out: None



Class 2A

School Record LW

1 North Linn 30-2 1

2 Wilton 17-3 2

3 Louisa-Muscatine 15-7 3

4 Van Meter 22-6 8

5 Central Springs 21-6 6

6 Interstate 35 16-4 11

7 North Union 22-2 4

8 Underwood 20-2 7

9 Alburnett 21-7 12

10 Columbus Catholic 19-6 5

11 Earlham 22-7 9

12 West Monona 19-4 10

13 Wapello 12-6 NR

14 Northeast 14-9 15

15 Van Buren County 16-4 13

Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (14)



Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Davenport Assumption 24-2 1

2 Mount Vernon 24-5 2

3 Williamsburg 21-8 3

4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 24-2 4

5 Albia 14-5 13

6 Anamosa 21-6 6

7 Atlantic 18-5 7

8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 22-5 5

9 West Liberty 14-5 9

10 Solon 20-8 8

11 Crestwood 16-4 15

12 Sioux Center 20-5 10

13 Roland-Story 15-6 12

14 Bishop Heelan 22-7 14

15 Davis County 15-5 NR

Dropped Out: Sheldon (11)



Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Winterset 23-6 1

2 Western Dubuque 25-3 6

3 ADM 20-5 3

4 Norwalk 20-6 4

5 Boone 20-6 7

6 Dallas Center-Grimes 13-11 6

7 Carlisle 18-8 2

8 Clear Creek-Amana 24-5 9

9 Ballard 17-10 8

10 Marion 21-6 11

11 West Delaware 20-8 12

12 North Scott 12-10 9

13 Fairfield 12-11 10

14 Bondurant-Farrar 17-9 NR

15 North Polk 12-9 NR

Dropped Out: Benton (14). Charles City (15)



Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Muscatine 22-3 2

2 Fort Dodge 24-4 1

3 Johnston 25-4 3

4 Indianola 25-3 5

5 Iowa City High 19-5 7

6 Waukee 22-5 4

7 Pleasant Valley 17-6 8

8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-6 6

9 West Des Moines Valley 16-11 10

10 Ankeny Centennial 20-7 11

11 Iowa City Liberty 18-10 9

12 Southeast Polk 15-13 12

13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-8 14

14 Davenport North 19-9 15

15 Bettendorf 16-8 NR

Dropped Out: Ankeny (13)