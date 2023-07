SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have four players in the 2023 American Assocation All-Star Game, and one member of that quartet will be arriving a day early with outfielder Vince Fernandez announced to the West Division lineup for the AA Home Run Derby.

Derby lineups are locked in for July 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. The All-Star Game will follow on July 18 at 6:35 p.m.