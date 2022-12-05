SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the West Sioux quadrangular:
West Sioux 60, Sioux City West 24
West Sioux 54, Western Christian 23
West Sioux 38, Westwood 36
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
