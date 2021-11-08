Explosive second half gives Cyclones the win over Texas and increased chances for a Big 12 title spot

AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – For the first two quarters of play, it seemed like Texas would be the team leaving happy. Then the second half hit, with Iowa State coming alive for 27 unanswered points for a 30-7 win over the Longhorns, handing them their fourth straight loss and their worst losing skid since 2010.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was a big reason for the turnaround, only rushing for 17 yards in the first half, before erupting for 119 yards in the final 30 minutes, collecting his 19th career 100-yard rushing game. In addition to a monstrous second half from the Cyclone defense, defensive end Will McDonald etched his name in the record books in the third quarter, becoming the program’s all-time leader in sacks with 27.5 throughout his career.

Looking ahead, the win doesn’t make the chances of Iowa State making a Big 12 title appearance any better, but it doesn’t hurt them either. Losses from No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Baylor will be crucial for their future, and the Cyclones have yet to play their toughest opponent of the season in No. 4 Oklahoma.

Iowa State continues Big 12 play traveling to Texas Tech this Saturday. Kickoff in Lubbock is set for 2:30 p.m.