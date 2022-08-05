SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Explorers made a few moves today. The biggest being a trade, sending one of the most experienced players to wear Sioux City on their chest to Kane County.

The X’s traded infielder Nick Franklin to the Kane County Cougars for two players to be named later and cash. Franklin displayed his power at the plate early on this season, being among the league’s home run leaders. The former first round draft pick batted .294 with 25 RBI in 28 games for the Explorers.

Also, Sioux City activated Chase Harris from the injured list and moved pitcher Tyler Beardsley to the inactive list.